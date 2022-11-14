scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Bus driver suffers seizure, loses control of vehicle and rams into auto; 1 dead

PCR call was made by locals around 10.57 am. Staff rushed to the spot and found the auto was badly damaged and the driver was grievously injured.

delhi road accidents, delhi Bus accident, delhi auto accident, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsThe auto driver, Mamchand (49), was rushed to St Stephen’s Hospital. He was then referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he succumbed to injuries.

A 49-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died after a bus rammed into his vehicle in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. Police said the incident took place Sunday morning when the bus driver, identified as Rajesh Kumar (37), allegedly suffered an epileptic seizure and lost control of the wheel.

Police said Kumar has been arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Police said he was also taken to the hospital after the incident. A PCR call was made by locals around 10.57 am. Staff rushed to the spot and found the auto was badly damaged and the driver was grievously injured.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said: “The bus was coming from Baraf Khana Chowk on the wrong carriageway and hit the auto coming from the ISBT side. The incident took place outside one of the exit gates of Tis Hazari Court. From the enquiry, it was found that the driver had suffered some sort of seizure… an epileptic fit, and he couldn’t control the bus. The bus veered into the wrong carriageway and hit the auto.”

The auto driver, Mamchand (49), was rushed to St Stephen’s Hospital. He was then referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he succumbed to injuries. A bus passenger sustained minor injuries and was treated. His statement was recorded by police and a case was registered against Kumar. “We arrested the bus driver and further investigation is being conducted,” said the DCP.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 02:18:55 am
