Bus driver shot dead by 3 bike-borne men in Dwarka, 1 held

A bus driver was shot dead by three bike-borne men in Dwarka’s Baba Haridass Nagar on Sunday night. Police said the victim, Jitender Kumar (26), drove a private bus on the Gurgaon-Bahadurgarh route.

Police said they have arrested the main conspirator in the murder. “The accused, Sudhir, a van driver, was picked up by a police team. He has confessed to the crime. He claimed that he and the victim often got into fights over ferrying passengers on the same route ,” a police officer said.

On the day of the incident, police said Kumar left home around 11.30 am when he was intercepted by the assailants, who fired at him more than a dozen times.

Kumar sustained six bullet wounds, Additional DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Meena said.

Police are on the lookout for the other two accused who were with Sudhir.

