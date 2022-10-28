scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Bilaspur: Bus driver killed, five passengers injured as vehicle collides with truck on NH 48

According to police, the incident took place around 5.30 am when a Rajasthan roadways bus was on its way to Jaipur and had reached near Binola village on the expressway.

Ambala road accidents death, Ambala road accident, Ambala accident, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe driver was identified as Praveen (25) of Pali village in Rajasthan. (File/Representationa)

A bus driver was killed while at least five passengers suffered injuries after the vehicle allegedly collided with a truck on National Highway 48 in Bilaspur area on Thursday morning, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 5.30 am when a Rajasthan roadways bus was on its way to Jaipur and had reached near Binola village on the expressway.

Ajay Kumar, SHO Bilaspur police station, said, “A truck driving ahead of the bus suddenly braked and the bus rammed into the truck at speed. Over 30 passengers were in the bus at the time of the incident. Some suffered minor injuries and bruises and were discharged after treatment. The bus driver was severely injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.”

The driver was identified as Praveen (25) of Pali village in Rajasthan. His body was retrieved with the help of a crane and fire brigade as it was stuck between the two vehicles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More from Delhi

Police said the truck driver fled from the spot and raids were being conducted to arrest him. On the complaint of the bus conductor, a case was registered against the accused truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station, said police.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 09:01:55 am
Next Story

While You Were Asleep: Pablo Mari injured in stabbing incident,  Ronaldo scores as United beat Sheriff 3-0 and  PSV Eindhoven best Arsenal

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement