Bilaspur: Bus driver killed, five passengers injured as vehicle collides with truck on NH 48

A bus driver was killed while at least five passengers suffered injuries after the vehicle allegedly collided with a truck on National Highway 48 in Bilaspur area on Thursday morning, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 5.30 am when a Rajasthan roadways bus was on its way to Jaipur and had reached near Binola village on the expressway.

Ajay Kumar, SHO Bilaspur police station, said, “A truck driving ahead of the bus suddenly braked and the bus rammed into the truck at speed. Over 30 passengers were in the bus at the time of the incident. Some suffered minor injuries and bruises and were discharged after treatment. The bus driver was severely injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.”

The driver was identified as Praveen (25) of Pali village in Rajasthan. His body was retrieved with the help of a crane and fire brigade as it was stuck between the two vehicles.

Police said the truck driver fled from the spot and raids were being conducted to arrest him. On the complaint of the bus conductor, a case was registered against the accused truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station, said police.