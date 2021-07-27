Traffic snarl near Rail Bhawan, Delhi Police Chief notified by PMO

Traffic police found that one of the main reasons for the jam was a DTC bus which had broken down on Red Cross Road around 7.30 am, but Special CP (Traffic) Muktesh Chander was not informed about the same. (Express file photo by Abhinav Saha/Representational)

Vehicular traffic was hit from the Sunehri Masjid roundabout till the Rail Bhawan roundabout and the Parliament, where the monsoon session is currently underway, as per a communication by an official of the Prime Minister’s Office to Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava.

Traffic police found that one of the main reasons for the jam was a DTC bus which had broken down on Red Cross Road around 7.30 am, but Special CP (Traffic) Muktesh Chander was not informed about the same. He had asked JCP (Traffic) to submit a report to him till 5 pm on Tuesday about the whole sequence of events and asked him and other senior traffic officers to be on ground in the area by 9 am on Wednesday to supervise traffic arrangements.

After several parts of Delhi, NCR received heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, waterlogging had hit vehicular movement in Gurgaon, Noida and Delhi. Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed morning showers and thunder, offering some respite from the humidity. Moderate rainfall and overcast skies were forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the day.

At around 1.40 pm, Delhi Police Commissioner Srivastava tweeted, “Daily heavy traffic jam en-route to Parliament near Rail Bhawan. Needs attention at senior levels of DTP (Delhi Traffic Police) and proper traffic management.”

Hours after the police chief’s tweet, Chander, who is in-charge of the traffic unit, sent an urgent letter to JCP (Traffic) Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday. “Today, there was a heavy traffic jam from Sunehri Masjid roundabout to Rail Bhawan roundabout and towards Parliament. This was also pointed out to CP by someone in PMO. One of the reasons was that a bus broke down on the Red Cross Road at around 7.30 am. In the morning briefing, you did not mention this important issue to me. The control room also did not tell me this. I would like to have a report on this,” Chandra states in his letter.

In his letter, he asked three questions– what efforts were made to remove this bus apart from informing DTC/DIMTS; why they were unaware of this bottleneck at a crucial place on the route to parliament; what proactive steps were taken by the traffic inspector, ACP, DCP concerned to remove the bus.

“I want you and all other senior officers to be in this area everyday by 9 am to supervise traffic arrangements on the ground till the Parliament session is over, so that there is no traffic jam and inconvenience caused to Parliamentarians and other officials going to Parliament as well as to the general public. A report of what happened today and corrective measures should be submitted to me by 5 pm today,” he said.