Bursting crackers not related to religion, says environment minister Gopal Rai

Some people are connecting the bursting of firecrackers to religion and politics, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said at a press conference Wednesday, a day after Delhi’s air quality slipped to the ‘very poor’ category and is predicted to worsen with the possibility of firecracker emissions on Diwali.

“Do not play with the lives of children and the elderly for your politics. There are other matters for politics. Let the people of Delhi breathe,” Rai said while he was talking about the possibility of people planning to burst firecrackers on Diwali despite the ban imposed on fireworks.



“The Opposition has the right to do politics. But this is a question of life,” he said, adding that Diwali has to do with diyas and not firecrackers.

Rai also appealed to the Union government to issue an advisory to stop stubble burning at least around the occasion of Diwali in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

He further said that around Rs 1.23 crore had been imposed as penalties on construction sites that were found violating dust control norms.

Around 1,700 acres out of 4,000 acres has been sprayed with the Pusa bio-decomposer to prevent stubble burning in Delhi, and the spraying is likely to be completed by November 20, he said.

This October, Delhi has had the cleanest air in the past five years, Rai said.



The main sources of pollution within Delhi are dust and smoke.

Emissions from garbage burning are likely to increase with cold weather, and a drive will be organised after Diwali to control the burning of garbage, he said.