Burnt staircase, locked terrace: What firemen had to get past

Cramped lanes, no access to the staircase and hundreds of locals outside the building in South East Delhi’s Zakir Nagar that caught fire — these are some of the challenges that firefighters faced Tuesday morning. Six people, including three children, died in the fire that engulfed the four-storey building.

Mathura Road Fire station officer Tarachand (59) said, “The fire started from the electric meter on the ground floor, spread to the cars parked near the staircase and then to the floors. The stairs were inaccessible to us, they were burnt and filled with smoke.”

Firefighters tried entering the building through the terrace but that too was locked. “We had to use the ladder to reach balconies but it wasn’t high enough. So we put the ladders on top of the fire tender and then rescued people,” said Tarachand, who is one of the four firefighters admitted at Holy Family Hospital due to smoke-related problems.

Firefighters complained of vomiting and uneasiness after the operation ended. Tarachand said, “We didn’t carry oxygen cylinders as they weigh 15 kg and aren’t useful when people have to be rescued from a burning building. There’s a lot of running around and that can’t be done with these cylinders. The heat and the smoke got to us finally.”

Before firefighters reached, neighbours attempted to rescue the residents and douse the fire. Zeeshan Khan (31), an engineer, who lives next door, said, “Around 2 am, we heard people screaming from the other building. I called my neighbours and friends and we rushed to the terrace of my house and tried to break the wall with hammers. Firefighters came and helped us. More than four people were rescued.”

Another neighbour Namaz Khan (45) said, “There is a small mattress shop at the end of the lane and we collected some mattresses from there, which were placed on the ground in front of the building. Since we couldn’t stop people from jumping, we thought we could save their lives. But the people somehow fell on the road and were injured.”