Delhi: Bureaucrats with over 5 years in a dept to be shifted out

About 70 per cent of ex-cadre and cadre-based officials who have been working in the same department for more than five years will be transferred out of the department, said the Delhi government Wednesday.

This includes Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS), adhoc-DANICS, SDMs and other grade-I officials.

According to sources, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar held a meeting in this regard and has written a letter to all department heads to provide a list of officials posted for five years or more. All departments have been asked to provide the list and submit an action taken report by July 7.

“The officers who are working in their comfort zones and have tainted records will be transferred. There are bureaucrats who come with personal secretaries or officials of their choice. Such officials will be transferred out of the department they are working in,” said a source.

A senior government official said, “The services department comes under the L-G, and the transfer of bureaucrats like IAS officers are done by him, while transfers of SDMs, adhoc-DANICS, and grade-I officers are done by the CS. Cadre-based officials are those who can be moved out of the department. But the ex-cadre-based transfers will be intra-department.”

After the meeting, the Vigilance department also issued an order to all the ACS, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, HODs, heads of autonomous bodies, corporations and GNCTD, asking for rotation of officials who have been working in non-sensitive posts for more than five-six years.

“It has been observed that there are many personnel who are posted in the same department for years together (non-sensitive posts) without any transfer. In view of the minutes of the meeting held by the Chief Secretary, all departments, including services department, should carry out an immediate exercise of transfer, if such personnel who are working in non-sensitive posts for a longer period, that is, more than five or six years,” read the order undersigned by the special secretary, Vigilance, H P S Saran.

“Detailed exercise should be done for all officials including those working in personal sections of HODs/secretaries for a long duration as it has been observed that some staff come back to the personal section after a break of a few months to nullify tenure instructions,” the order stated.

The Vigilance department further requested departments to submit a report to the Cadre Controlling Authorities with a copy of DOV, so that immediate exercise for transfer of such personnel can be undertaken by the end of this month.

“Action taken report may be sent to this office (Vigilance) by July 7 so as to apprise the Chief Secretary,” said Saran in the order.

The last major reshuffle was taken last month soon after the appointment of L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena. About 40 bureaucratic officers were transferred then.