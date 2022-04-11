Bureaucrats to oversee Delhi municipal corporations till polls, extension for councillors unlikely

The administration of the three Delhi municipal corporations would be handled by bureaucrats during the transition period — from when the civic bodies’ term ends, followed by unification and elections — as councillors are unlikely to get an extension, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have said.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, recently passed in Parliament, gives the Centre the option of appointing an officer of its choice – a Special Officer – to run the affairs of the unified corporation till elections are held.

Also Read | SEC or Yes EC? A look at the poll panel in Delhi MCD row

The current term of the three bodies, with 272 wards under them, expires between May 18 and 22. Several BJP councillors have written to the state and central leadership demanding an extension of their tenure.

Among the changes that a unified corporation will see are a reduction in the number of nominated members, fixing the mayor’s tenure to a minimum of five years and provisions for direct funds from the Centre, senior leaders said.

“The home ministry has been told that the present system of a rotational mayor’s post, with the person changing every year, has led to no accountability and visionary thinking and has severely damaged the prospect of any reform taken in the civic body,” said a BJP MP.

Another BJP leader said that earlier, recommendations on funding for municipal corporations of Delhi were sent to the Delhi government but it was not passed: “This will not happen now as the recommendations will be sent directly to the central government.” So far, funds to the MCDs from the Centre were routed through the Delhi government.

The bill to merge the three MCDs was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attributing the move to undo the trifurcation done in 2012 to “step-motherly treatment” of the AAP-led government in the national capital towards civic bodies.

Shah had also said that there would be a six-month delay in the polls as the new bill would lead to the number of wards coming down to less than 250. This will lead to a delimitation exercise being conducted by the election commission. He also said that the special officer appointed to manage the civic body in the interim would be a bureaucrat.

The bill gives more power to the Centre against the state government as it mentions that the word “government” in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act (DMC), 1957, be replaced with “central government”. It also states that appointing a special officer during the transition phase (from three MCDs to one) and delimitation of the new wards will be done by the Centre through a gazette notification.