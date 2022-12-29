Bureaucrats at receiving end of Delhi Government wrath over pensions, missing files

Old age pensions delayed, no data entry operators in hospitals, and important files pending with the Finance Department — a Delhi Assembly Petitions Committee meeting held by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj Wednesday saw heated exchanges between government officials and the members of the panel.

“The Committee has learnt that out of the pension of Rs 2000 given to the elderly, some 111361 people get a share of Rs 200 from the Central Government and Rs 1800 from Delhi Government. For the last one and a half years, the Centre has not been giving its share of Rs 200 for the pension of the elderly, there is a constant delay of 2-3 months in the pension of the elderly on part of the Finance Department because of the missing Rs 200. The Petitions Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly had summoned officials of the Finance Department and Social Welfare Department today; we have directed them to find a permanent solution to the problem immediately,” Bharadwaj said.

Officers of the Social Welfare Department told the committee members that of the Rs 2000 pension that is given to some senior citizens, a component of Rs 200 comes from the Central Government. The remaining amount of Rs 1800 is provided by the Delhi Government. But for the last 18 months, the Central Government has not been providing its share. Officials said the government file on pensions keeps going back and forth between the Social Welfare Department and the Finance Department and there has been a delay of three months.

The committee has instructed the Finance Department to find a permanent solution to the problem and to assume that the Centre will not provide the funds for its component and to take the entire amount of Rs 2,000 from the Delhi Government. It also took up the issue of renewal of contracts of data entry operators in Delhi hospitals.

“Data Entry Operators engaged in hospitals for years were fired in the last six months due to the objections of the Finance Dept due to which there are no data entry operators making OPD cards in the hospitals at present… These Data Entry Operators have been working here for several years now and assist healthcare workers in creating OPD cards for patients who come to the hospital,” Bharadwaj said.

“Most hospitals have also removed these Data Entry Operators (DEOs) as the Finance Department was causing issues in disbursal of salaries. Now, they have said that another department of the government will decide how many DEOs are to be there in each hospital. Due to a study conducted by the administrative reforms department to decide how many DEOs are to be employed, hospitals in Delhi have been without them for six months and this has been creating chaos in our government hospitals,” the AAP leader added.