Bureaucratic reshuffle in Delhi, 17 IAS officers get new postings

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, 17 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers have been either transferred out of Delhi or reshuffled internally from one department to another.

According to the postings done by the Services department that comes under the Lieutenant Governor, Manish Kumar Gupta, who is holding charges as additional chief secretary (Land and Building, Labour, Industries), will also handle the charge of additional chief secretary (PWD) till A Anbarasu joins.

Anbarasu will be posted as principal secretary (PWD) with additional charges of Trade and Tax.

Ashish Chandra Verma, currently posted as principal secretary (Finance) with additional charges of secretary (Planning), has been given additional charges of principal secretary (Trade & Tax).

Dr SB Deepak Kumar, who is posted as commissioner of Trade and Taxes with additional charges of secretary, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, has been transferred to the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department as secretary.

HPS Saran, currently holding charges of additional IG Prisons, has been given additional charges as secretary of Public Grievances Commission.

Vijendra Singh Rawat, special secretary (H&FW) with additional charge (Transport), has been posted as special commissioner of Transport.

Dr Pooja Joshi, currently the director of Social Welfare, will now hold charges of special secretary (Finance) with additional charges of secretary DDCD. Indu Shekar Mishra has been transferred to panchayat,

Tapasya Raghav, who is awaiting posting, will be posted as special commissioner of Trade and Taxes after she joins the Delhi government.

Reshuffling has also taken place in revenue districts and District Commissioner Monika Priya Darshini (DM South), has been posted as executive director (DSIIDC) with additional charges of special additional charge (NULM) and commissioner (Industries).

Cheshta Yadav, DM North West, has been transferred to the DJB as additional CEO.

Mekala Chaitanya Prasad, awaiting posting, will now hold South District as DM. SDM Najafgarh Kale Amit Marutirao has been posted as chief general manager of the DTC on a deputation basis.

Shahzad Alam, SDM (Rohini), has been posted as special commissioner (Transport). A few months ago, a mega reshuffling took place and hundreds of subordinate-level officials posted in the same department for more than five years were transferred to other departments.