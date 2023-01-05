scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Bureaucrat shunted by L-G Saxena writes to him

The letter said shelters can accommodate over 1,800 people and occupancy on the night of the L-G’s visit was only 662. Efforts, he said, have been made to set up new multi-storey shelters but it is not possible to set these up on floodplain by orders of the NGT.

L-G V K Saxena
Listen to this article
Bureaucrat shunted by L-G Saxena writes to him
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Days after L-G V K Saxena transferred the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO after finding arrangements at night shelters for homeless persons near ISBT Kashmere Gate “inadequate and dirty”, the officer wrote to the Chief Secretary and said he had performed “persistently with diligence” to improve facilities in night shelters. In a press release, L-G Office had called the transfer of K Mahesh “a strong message to bureaucracy to either perform or perish”.

In his letter, which he requested to be sent to the L-G as well, Mahesh wrote that while action was taken against him for also failing to set up toilets for residents of Jailorwala Bagh slum in Ashok Vihar so “ambitious world-class nursery project — Vaishnavi” could start adjacent to it, delay was because the Delhi Development Authority could not provide alternate land for the toilet block and that despite communication between the two bodies, work did not progress. He wrote, “… there is no basis in the charge of dereliction.” Mahesh did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

More from Delhi

The letter said shelters can accommodate over 1,800 people and occupancy on the night of the L-G’s visit was only 662. Efforts, he said, have been made to set up new multi-storey shelters but it is not possible to set these up on floodplain by orders of the NGT.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 05:32 IST
Next Story

Couple gets 20 years in jail for ‘abetting sexual assault’ of minor cousin

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close