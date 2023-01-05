Bureaucrat shunted by L-G Saxena writes to him

Days after L-G V K Saxena transferred the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO after finding arrangements at night shelters for homeless persons near ISBT Kashmere Gate “inadequate and dirty”, the officer wrote to the Chief Secretary and said he had performed “persistently with diligence” to improve facilities in night shelters. In a press release, L-G Office had called the transfer of K Mahesh “a strong message to bureaucracy to either perform or perish”.

In his letter, which he requested to be sent to the L-G as well, Mahesh wrote that while action was taken against him for also failing to set up toilets for residents of Jailorwala Bagh slum in Ashok Vihar so “ambitious world-class nursery project — Vaishnavi” could start adjacent to it, delay was because the Delhi Development Authority could not provide alternate land for the toilet block and that despite communication between the two bodies, work did not progress. He wrote, “… there is no basis in the charge of dereliction.” Mahesh did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

The letter said shelters can accommodate over 1,800 people and occupancy on the night of the L-G’s visit was only 662. Efforts, he said, have been made to set up new multi-storey shelters but it is not possible to set these up on floodplain by orders of the NGT.