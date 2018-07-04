Burari deaths: ‘Family didn’t betray anything was amiss’

A police officer takes the viscera report of the victims after the autopsy. The post-mortem examination began on Sunday evening and was carried out in two shifts. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) A police officer takes the viscera report of the victims after the autopsy. The post-mortem examination began on Sunday evening and was carried out in two shifts. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

A northern range team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch Tuesday questioned eight family members and five neighbours of the 11 who were found hanging, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar said.

Sources told The Indian Express that those questioned include relatives who attended the engagement function of Priyanka, one of the dead, on June 17 and also stayed at her home.

“Apart from relatives, police questioned Sumit, with whom Priyanka was engaged. Relatives told police they did not notice any unusual activity when they stayed with them. They told police the family prayed thrice a day — at 8 am, noon and 10 pm,” police sources said.

“Priyanka’s fiance said she was educated and never discussed religion with him,” a senior police officer said.

Some neighbours told police that the family had mentioned Lalit “talking” to his father after death — but they never paid much heed. Investigators said they are exploring the possibility of the family suffering from “shared psychosis”.

