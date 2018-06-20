Burari shootout: Shaken, shopkeepers at market press for security

Blood stain after two gangs open fire in Sant Nagar Burari North Delhi (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Blood stain after two gangs open fire in Sant Nagar Burari North Delhi (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

(Written by Promit Chakroborty & Anshuman Singh)

A day after the shootout at Burari’s Sant Nagar Market left four dead, including two bystanders, local residents raised questions about safety and security in the area. “How can this happen in broad daylight? The market is usually closed on Monday… else who knows how many more would have been injured or killed,” said a shopkeeper.

Around 9 am on Monday, members of the infamous Gogi gang targeted one of the victims, Mukul alias Sunny alias Bhanja (17), who they suspected had links to a rival gang. The aftermath of the shootout was clear: large bloodstains on the ground, torn police ribbons, and the low murmur of people.

Many questioned what police were doing to make the area safe. The owner of a spare parts shop, near the crime spot, said, “In all my time here, I have never seen or heard of such an incident in this area.”

The incident took place when Mukul, a professional wrestler, and three others were leaving a gym. “The boy lived in Tajpur… he even won a medal in a national event,” said the gym owner.

One of the bystanders, Rajkumar alias Raja (19), was sitting on his bike when two of the men accompanying Mukul ran over him while fleeing in their car. His friends said they rushed him to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a torn liver and shoulder. He died of his injuries.

His parents, who live in Bihar, could not make the 36-hour journey to cremate him. His relatives performed his last rites.

The other bystander who died, Sangeeta Sharma (37), was the sole breadwinner of her family. Barely holding back tears, her daughter said, “She was everything to us, what do we do now?”

(The writers are interns with The Indian Express)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App