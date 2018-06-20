Burari shootout: 12-member team looks for Gogi

Police suspect Gogi may have hired shooters of the Dinesh Karalia gang. (Express Photo) Police suspect Gogi may have hired shooters of the Dinesh Karalia gang. (Express Photo)

At least a 12-member team of the Special Cell has been tasked to nab gangster Jitender Gogi, who is suspected to be behind the shootout at Burari that killed four, including two bystanders. The target, Mukul, received 14 bullet wounds, police said.

A member of the Gogi gang, Hemchand alias Hemu (42), who also died in the firing, is suspected to have died from shots fired by his own gang members or by himself, police said. The dead bystanders were Sangeeta Sharma (37) and Rajkumar (19).

Hemu, who was initially identified incorrectly as another criminal, Sanjeet, was dumped by the gang along with their Fortuner car outside Shalimar Bagh’s Max hospital in an injured state. They then fled in an Audi, while Hemu died of his injuries later.

According to police sources, Hemu was an alleged criminal from Mandhoti village in Bahadurgarh, absconding since 2011 following a matrimonial dispute. “After he left his village, he was disowned by his parents,” police said, adding that they have approached counterparts in Haryana to get details of criminal cases against him.

Police said Hemu was found with a bullet wound in his thigh and died of excessive bleeding. “The attackers got out of the vehicle while shooting at Mukul. Hemu might have been injured in the firing,” said an officer, adding that

Mukul and the men with him were not carrying weapons.

Police said the Fortuner was stolen from Gurgaon. Police said CCTV footage from the spot has not been able to confirm Gogi’s presence at the crime spot yet, leading them to believe that he may have “outsourced” the attack to others. Police suspect Gogi may have hired shooters of the Dinesh Karalia gang.

