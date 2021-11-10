Delhi University teacher, nephew held for plotting to kill wife

Two days after arresting a 31-year-old man from North Delhi’s Burari for allegedly killing his former employer’s wife, the Delhi Police has arrested the victim’s husband, an assistant professor at a Delhi University college, and his nephew on the charges of criminal conspiracy of the murder.

DCP (north district) Sagar Singh Kalsi has confirmed the arrest of both the men.

“Apart from arresting the driver, Rakesh Kumar, we have arrested the victim’s husband, Virender Kumar (34) and his nephew, Govinda, on the charges of criminal conspiracy,” a senior police officer said. Virender is an ad hoc assistant professor at Ramjas College.

On Monday evening, Rakesh had surrendered at Burari police station and allegedly told the police during questioning that the victim, Pinky Singh (33), had asked her husband Virender to remove him from his job. Initial investigation revealed that the accused, Rakesh strangled Pinky and later electrocuted her to make sure she was dead.

Delhi news | Here's the latest news from your city

“The incident came to light around 4 pm Monday when a constable found Rakesh loitering outside the police station. On being questioned, he told the constable that he had killed a woman. After taking him into custody, he accompanied the police team to the crime scene from where they recovered the woman’s body. The husband was not at home at the time,” said an officer.

Virender was detained on Tuesday.

During questioning, Virender allegedly told the police he was fed up of regular fights with his wife over trivial issues and he decided to get rid of her. “He discussed the matter with Rakesh, who was not happy with Pinky either. Virender told him he would look after his wife and children after he was arrested. He also roped in his nephew for help,” the officer said.

Rakesh told the police that Virender had informed him that he was taking his mother out on Monday afternoon, when he could execute his plan of killing Pinky. “During questioning, the accused told the police that he used to drive a taxi. Around three years ago, he met Virender. He was given a Wagon-R to drive and provided a room for his family on the top floor of the house. He thought of Virender as an elder brother,” said DCP Kalsi.

Also read | 3 men on bike shoot at police outside AIIMS, arrested

“On February 16 this year, his employer got married and his wife asked him throw Rakesh out of the house… The murder was an act of revenge,” Kalsi said, adding that the accused also claimed he had not been paid his dues.

The police said the district forensic examination team was called and the woman’s body was shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Kalsi said an FIR under charges of murder was registered at Burari police station and further investigations are underway.