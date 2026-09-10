She raised her brother’s children as her own. He killed her for Rs 50 lakh in Delhi’s Burari

Anjani was at her sister-in-law Anita’s house in a slum cluster in North Delhi’s Burari, massaging her feet on a weathered bed that creaked as she moved.

The two women never liked each other. Anjani, 44, was married to Anita’s brother Kamal Kumar — a second marriage for both.

Kamal, 51, would normally avoid visiting his sister with his wife. But that night, he had asked Anjani to come along.

Anita’s husband Girdhari Lal was also home.

“We made small talk, and Kamal asked his wife to massage Anita’s feet. After some time, I went to our room upstairs and slept. They were still talking when I left,” Girdhari Lal, Anita’s husband, told the police.

Around 5 am the next day, Girdhari Lal came downstairs to turn on the water motor and found the main gate open. He went into the ground-floor room to tell Anita off — and found her dead, her throat slit. He ran outside for help.

Girdhari, however, found himself in police custody. A PCR call had been made saying that a man had killed his wife.

But police found no murder weapon on him or around the house. During questioning, Girdhari told them that the last person he had seen with Anita was her brother.

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Within hours, the investigation had taken a different turn: police were now looking at Kamal. They picked him for questioning and he admitted to the crime — he killed his sister for money and tried to make her husband look like the killer. Last month, nearly nine years later, police caught one of his accomplices in Bihar.

A second marriage changes family dynamic

Anita, 45, worked as a house help. Girdhari was a mason. The couple had no children.

But she was deeply attached to Kamal’s two sons with his first wife, also named Anita, who died in 2015.

“When Kamal’s first wife fell sick, it was Anita who cared for them. The children treated her no less than their own mother,” said an officer who investigated the case.

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Anita even willed her savings and assets on Kamal and his eldest son, Surya Kant.

Her second house in the same locality was to go to Surya Kant after her death. Kamal was also the nominee on insurance policies taken by Anita and Girdhari around 2016, each worth Rs 50 lakh.

However, things started to sour when Kamal married Anjani.

“Anjani, who had three children — two girls and a boy in their teens — from her first marriage, was working as a house help to sustain herself when she met Kamal,” said a senior police officer.

Her arrival led to fights between the sisters-in-law. Anita kept asking Kamal to leave Anjani, but he could not do so. Police said Kamal eventually had enough.

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He later told police: “My sister didn’t like my wife. So I had to shift to a different house in the neighbourhood with Anjani and the children. Her two brothers, Chandan and Kundan (in their late 30s), also came to live with us.”

The move eased some of the tension. The women visited each other when someone fell sick or on birthdays, maintaining what police described as a level of “decency”.

Kamal was increasingly surrounded by Anjani’s family.

She had brought her brothers to Delhi from their hometown in Bihar’s Samastipur, where jobs were scarce, about two years earlier.

Chandan became a chief mason, while Kundan worked at construction sites. Police said Anjani’s father, who worked as a guard in South Delhi, also visited the family.

Money problems piled up

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Kamal had been running his ‘clinic’ near Azadpur Mandi for nearly two decades. Police described him as a “Jhola chap (fake)” doctor and said he had only studied till Class 10 in Patna.

By 2017, the clinic was not doing well. He had five children to support and, according to his statement to police, around Rs 12 lakh in debt.

“I didn’t have any money to pay for it. I was taking more loans, and it was all just piling up,” Kamal told the police.

Then he began thinking about the Rs 50 lakh insurance cover on his sister.

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Kamal told police he realised the money could solve his problems — but that he needed Anita dead, and he could not do it alone.

Police said he told Chandan and Kundan about the insurance policies and promised them Rs 2 lakh each if they helped him.

Kamal’s alleged plan, police said, was to kill Anita and blame her husband as they fought a lot. This way, he would get the insurance money and their house.

On August 20, police said Kamal heard Anita and Girdhari fighting and set his plan in motion. He went to Azadpur Mandi and bought an iron knife for Rs 100, according to his statement.

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In August 2026, a Crime Branch team received a tip-off about a man accused in a murder case in Burari. He turned out to be Chandan. (Express photo) In August 2026, a Crime Branch team received a tip-off about a man accused in a murder case in Burari. He turned out to be Chandan. (Express photo)

The next evening, Kamal went to Anita’s house with his wife. After some time, he asked Anjani to leave, saying he wanted to speak to his sister about something personal.

Later that night, Chandan and Kundan arrived.

“The three then held Anita down and slit her throat,” a police officer said.

The catch

“During investigation, it was revealed that accused Kamal Kumar, in conspiracy with his two brothers-in-law, Chandan and Kundan, murdered his sister Anita,” said DCP Sanjeev Yadav.

While Kamal was arrested, Chandan and Kundan were long gone after the crime. Police, at that time, couldn’t trace the duo.

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About a decade later, in August 2026, a Crime Branch team comprising Inspector Robin Tyagi and Head Constable Mintu Yadav received a tip-off about a man accused in a murder case in Burari. They were also told the man had almost been caught in Bihar last year but escaped while being brought to Delhi, despite having both hands cuffed.

Police dug further and realised the man was Chandan. They traced him to Lakhisrai, Bihar.

“On the night of May 28, we reached his house,” an officer said.

The house had a boundary wall nearly 20 feet high, topped with four-foot slanting slopes. Chandan, wary after his earlier escape, had made the house difficult to enter.

“We had to stand on top of each other, like you do during Dahi handi. Then one of us reached the top, climbed over the slope and entered the compound,” said a police officer.

The team covered the front and back entrances before barging into the house. Chandan was inside with his wife, two children and mother. He was arrested.

“He hid in different places in Bihar and worked as a labourer to evade arrest. He said in 2018, Kundan was found dead near the railway station in their village,” said DCP Yadav.

Police are still probing his claim.

“No one saw his body apart from Chandan. He couldn’t even tell where he performed his last rites,” said a police officer.

Kamal, police said, was sentenced.

And Anjani? Police said she is still living in Gali No. 13, in the old house in Burari.