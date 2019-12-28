Delhi: Burari home that saw suicide by 11 of family gets new tenants

11 members of the Chundawat family were found dead in July last year. (File photo) 11 members of the Chundawat family were found dead in July last year. (File photo)

“I don’t believe in superstitions and ghosts. All I know is I am getting a house that fits my budget,” said Dr Mohan Kashyap (45), a pathologist, who is set to move into the house in North East Delhi’s Burari, where 11 people allegedly committed suicide on July 1 last year. Mohan lives with his wife and two children in Bhajanpura and will move into the Burari house on December 30.

Last year, 11 members of the Chundawat family allegedly committed suicide in the two-storey house and left notes in diaries, saying they took the step to “attain moksha”. In one room, Narayani Devi (75) was found on the floor. Her sons, Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit (45), their wives Savita (48) and Teena (42) and their children Nidhi (25), Maneka (23), Dhruv (15) and Shivam (15) were found hanging from a railing in another room. Devi’s daughter Pratibha (57), was found hanging from a window. Her daughter Priyanka (33) was found in the same room as the rest.

Dinesh Singh Chundawat, Lalit’s brother, who lives in Chittorgarh, now owns the house. He said, “I wanted to sell the house due to the bad memories. Nobody wished to pay the price I wanted. In February, I started looking for tenants. But many in the neighbourhood already spread rumours about ghosts.”

Dinesh said he had found tenants before Mohan, but they left in a week. “I was in talks with two shopkeepers. One had even paid the security amount, but later backed out as everyone said the house was haunted,” he said.

Virender Tyagi, a resident of the area, said, “Dinesh and I tried to persuade people to look at the house. Later, Dr Mohan, whose lab is in our lane, approached us.” Dinesh said, “Mohan’s family visited the house in November. I thought we’d have to tell them there are no ghosts in the house, but they were only concerned about its cleanliness.”

Mohan said, “The rent is Rs 25,000 — a good price for a big house. I will shift once the rent agreement is made.”

