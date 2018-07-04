Burari deaths – Among final notes: Earth will shake but don’t be scared… I’ll come and save you

Forensic experts at the family home in Burari, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Forensic experts at the family home in Burari, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, investigating the death of 11 members of a family in Burari, Tuesday found that the family had been performing the “same rituals for six days” in the run-up to the day they allegedly committed suicide.

A police source also said that through the diaries recovered from the house, it appears that the family worshipped the banyan tree, and had “practised” trying to hang themselves in the preceding days — without their hands tied.

The last entry in the diary is dated June 30, and their bodies were discovered by neighbours on the morning of July 1. The entry mentions that “hands should be tied as a soul will come and save them” and that “when the colour of the water kept in a bowl changes, I will come”.

On Sunday morning, the bodies of Narayani Devi (77), her sons Bhuvanesh (50) and Lalit (45), daughters-in-law Savita (48) and Teena (42), daughter Pratibha (57), and grandchildren Priyanka (33), Nidhi (25), Maneka (23), Dhruv (15) and Shivam (15) were found gagged, blindfolded and hanging in the hallway.

Police suspect Lalit may have been suffering from “dissociative disorder or split-personality”, and he allegedly believed his dead father’s soul would enter his body. On Tuesday, relatives of the family were questioned by police in order to build the family’s profile — they prayed thrice a day, recited the Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra, and “detested spiritual gurus or self-styled godmen”.

A police officer said, “The diary was maintained by one of the girls, either Priyanka or Maneka… there are two handwritings, and it is believed that whenever Lalit thought his father’s soul had entered his body, he would speak in his voice and dictate what to write”. On Tuesday, the Crime Branch recovered another diary from the house, with several entries dated between March 27, 2013 and December 4, 2014 — with cryptic messages in Hindi such as “apna dhyaan rakhna”, “apni galti sweekar karo” and “acha samay dur nahi hai”.

Last month, there was a gap in entries between June 16 and June 24. A police source said “it’s possibly due to Priyanka’s engagement on June 17, when relatives had come over… the diary mentions that do not do the rituals if outsiders are at home, and do not tell anyone about the private entries in the diaries”.

The entries got more detailed on June 24, wherein there is a mention of constant worshipping of the banyan tree — which some believe is linked to longevity. “One entry says that family members have to use a wire or chunni and hang it to the iron ‘jaal’ like branches of the banyan tree. Five stools will be used, and one member will tie the knots from the ‘jaal’, as well as the hands of every person, to make it look like they’re praying,” said the police source.

The entry on June 30 mentions: “The earth will shake but don’t be scared… I will come and save you.” The police source said, “Family members may have been under the impression that on the seventh day, Devi’s husband Bhopal Singh, who died in 2008, will appear.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App