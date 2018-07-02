Burari deaths: Relatives of Bhatia family donate eyes of 11 deceased

Burari deaths: Relatives of the family have decided to donate the eyes of the 11 deceased so as to help others. (Express photo) Burari deaths: Relatives of the family have decided to donate the eyes of the 11 deceased so as to help others. (Express photo)

“Their family always wanted to help others,” Navneet Batra, a relative of the Bhatia family that were found dead in their Burari residence Sunday, told reporters this morning. Speaking to the media, Batra said among the first decisions the relatives took was to donate the eyes of the 11 to an eye bank so as to help others see. “First thing we did was to donate their eyes that could provide eyesight to 22 people, considering the family was religious and always wanted to help others. We gave approval letter yesterday,” Batra said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is continuing with its investigation into the mysterious deaths and are probing it from all angles. A statement issued today said six of the 11 died of hanging and not strangulation. A press conference is scheduled for later today where the police will make public its future course of action as well as if any leads have been made.

A police statement Sunday said that they had recovered some handwritten notes in the house “which point towards observance of some definite spiritual/ mystical practices by the whole family”. Additional DCP (North) Vinit Kumar said “these notes have strong similarity with the manner in which the mouths, eyes etc of the deceased were tied and taped”.

Police had also recovered two registers with notes on how to attain moksha (salvation) which reflected in the state that 10 out of 11 bodies were found. Police added that they are still studying the notes as they are exhaustive.

