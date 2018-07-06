Burari deaths: More than 100 people questioned

Police added that they have prepared a list of more people to question. Police added that they have prepared a list of more people to question.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, investigating the death of 11 members of a family in Burari, Thursday said they have identified two shops from where the six stools, allegedly used by the family in the alleged suicide, were bought. Till Thursday, police had questioned over 100 persons in connection with the deaths. Police added that they have prepared a list of more people to question.

On Wednesday, police claimed that they had recovered CCTV footage in which two of the victims — Savita and her daughter Nidhi — were seen entering the house carrying stools.

“The stools were bought from two separate shops. While four of them were bought on June 28, the other two were bought on June 30. They had cost between Rs 170 and Rs 175 each,” said a police officer. Police said they suspected that “dupattas” used for making knots could have been bought from the market. However, they could not locate the shops from where they were purchased.

