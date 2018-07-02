Burari deaths: Family relative dismisses ‘spiritual’ angle, says ‘someone killed them’

Sujata, a relative of the family, termed reports of spiritual angle as “bogus”. (Source: ANI) Sujata, a relative of the family, termed reports of spiritual angle as “bogus”. (Source: ANI)

A day after 11 members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Burari area of North Delhi, a family relative suspected the incident to be a case of murder while dispelling reports of “mystical” angle.

“Someone killed them and all the reports on spiritual angle are bogus. This family was a happy and peace-loving one who never believed in babas,” Sujata, a relative of the family, was quoted as saying by ANI.

While 10 of the dead were found hanging, with their eyes covered with pieces of cloth cut from the same bedsheet and their mouths taped, the body of a 77-year-old woman was found lying on the floor in another room of the house on Sunday morning.

“Their family always wanted to help others,” Navneet Batra, a relative of the Bhatia family who were also among those found dead, told reporters. Speaking to the media, Batra said among the first decisions the relatives took was to donate the eyes of the 11 to an eye bank so as to help others see. “First thing we did was to donate their eyes that could provide eyesight to 22 people, considering the family was religious and always wanted to help others. We gave approval letter yesterday,” Batra said.

A police statement said some handwritten notes were found in the house “which point towards observance of some definite spiritual/ mystical practices by the whole family”. Additional DCP (North) Vinit Kumar said, “these notes have strong similarity with the manner in which the mouths, eyes etc of the deceased were tied and taped”. Police said they had recovered two registers with notes on how to attain moksha (salvation).

Earlier in the day, a senior police officer, however, said the post-mortem examination of six of the 11 people has revealed that there were no signs of a struggle.

Both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari visited the spot on Sunday.

