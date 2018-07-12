Burari deaths: Autopsy reveals no injury marks on bodies of 10

Burari deaths: The house where the bodies were found, in the Burari area of North Delhi, on Sunday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Burari deaths: The house where the bodies were found, in the Burari area of North Delhi, on Sunday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Ten members of a family, found hanging at their Burari residence on June 30, died due to “ante-mortem” hanging, the final post-mortem examination report received by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday states. Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Alok Kumar said the report of the 11th dead, Narayani Devi (77), has not been released yet. Police sources said Devi’s body was recovered lying on the floor.

The bodies of Devi’s sons Bhuvanesh (50) and Lalit (45), daughters-in-law Savita (48) and Teena (42), daughter Pratibha (57), and grandchildren Priyanka (33), Nidhi (25), Maneka (23), Dhruv (15) and Shivam (15) were found gagged, blindfolded and hanging in the hallway of their residence in Burari on June 30. Preliminary investigation had suggested that the family committed mass suicide, possibly as part of a ritual.

Sources told The Indian Express that the autopsy report states the bodies have “no anti-mortem injury marks”, ruling out the possibility of a scuffle or resistance before the hanging. Police said the report will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a final opinion on the cause of deaths.

Police said they plan to conduct “psychological autopsy” — employed to collect all available information on the victim’s mental state before his or her death — to understand why they took the extreme step.

Police said if the investigation suggests no foul play in the deaths, they may file an application for quashing the murder FIR filed in the case.

