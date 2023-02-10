Bullied and killed by seniors, says family of Faridabad student

A day after a Class XI student from a private school was stabbed to death, allegedly by a group of seven-eight boys in Faridabad’s Sector 58, his family alleged the accused are his school seniors who bullied and killed him for no reason.

The boy’s father said that he was the youngest among three siblings. “We were all celebrating and preparing for my daughter’s wedding. We thought he was out with friends but later found his body at the hospital. The accused bullied him and killed him. My son never got into a fight with anyone at school or in our locality. The boys targeted him for no reason. We just want justice for him,” alleged his father.

Police said they have identified five of the accused, but no arrest has been made yet. A Faridabad Police spokesperson said the police commissioner has directed officers to conduct an immediate enquiry in the case and take strict action. “Multiple teams are on the case. The boys will be nabbed soon, the crime branch and district staff are looking for them. Five of the accused have been identified and their role is being checked. We are questioning their families,” said the officer.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 3.30 pm. The 17-year-old boy left school and boarded a bus before he got down from the bus and got onto his friend’s bike. They were returning home when the accused waylaid them. Police said the boy was stabbed at least 3-6 times with a knife.

As per the FIR in the case, there were around 7-8 boys who came on two bikes and threatened to kill the boy.

The boy’s uncle, a farmer, was working nearby when he heard his nephew’s screaming: “I was spraying fertilisers on the farm when I heard screams. I rushed there and saw the accused attacking my nephew. They threatened him saying ‘you are trying to be a hero in school… we will kill you today’. Two of the boys then caught him… He was stabbed multiple times in his stomach, chest and lower abdomen… They fled after a few people gathered there. I took him to the hospital….”

The boy was taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to injuries. His uncle alleged that some of the accused had attacked the boy earlier too.