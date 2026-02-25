Bullets fired at car of Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer, one injured

Accused of hatching the conspiracy to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, his gang members are also allegedly involved in carrying out shootings outside the residences and establishments of businessmen in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Mumbai to extort money.

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired upon a car in which jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer was sitting after offering prayers at a temple in North Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate on Tuesday evening, police said. While one of the occupants of the car sustained gunshot injuries, Bishnoi’s lawyer, Deepak Khatri, escaped unhurt, they added.

The incident took place around 10 pm when Khatri, along with his friend Sandeep Bisht and his driver, had gone to the Hanuman Temple near ISBT.

“After offering prayers, while they were sitting in the car, two men on a motorcycle arrived and fired multiple rounds at them. After the shooting, the driver of the car somehow managed to drive away and stopped a few kilometres away from the spot,” an officer said.