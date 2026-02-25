Bullets fired at car of Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer, one injured

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired upon a car in which jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer was sitting after offering prayers at a temple in North Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate on Tuesday evening, police said. While one of the occupants of the car sustained gunshot injuries, Bishnoi’s lawyer, Deepak Khatri, escaped unhurt, they added.
The incident took place around 10 pm when Khatri, along with his friend Sandeep Bisht and his driver, had gone to the Hanuman Temple near ISBT.
“After offering prayers, while they were sitting in the car, two men on a motorcycle arrived and fired multiple rounds at them. After the shooting, the driver of the car somehow managed to drive away and stopped a few kilometres away from the spot,” an officer said.
Police said Khatri made a PCR call informing the police about the attack. “Sandeep sustained two bullet wounds on his shoulder. He was admitted to a nearby hospital,” said the officer, adding that the car’s rear glass was shattered.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, hailing from Punjab’s Ferozepur, is currently lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad. His gang is allegedly being operated from Canada and the United States.
Accused of hatching the conspiracy to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, his gang members are also allegedly involved in carrying out shootings outside the residences and establishments of businessmen in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Mumbai to extort money.
His associates are allegedly involved in the shooting that took place outside the residence of actor Salman Khan and, more recently, outside the home of director Rohit Shetty. They have also allegedly sent threats to actor Ranveer Singh.
Lawrence has been facing 30 cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, among others.
