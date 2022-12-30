Bulletproof jacket saves cop in Delhi shootout, 4 held for robbery

The North District police have busted a gang of robbers and arrested four for their alleged involvement in a Rs 28 lakh robbery. Two of them were arrested after a shootout and a large quantity of ammunition and weapons were seized. The arrested, identified as Kamal Yadav, Vijay Tomar, Deen Bandhu and Somveer, have extensive criminal histories.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, the complainant, an employee of a private company, collected Rs 28 lakh on December 19 with another employee from Kacha Ghasi Ram in Chandni Chowk. When they reached Kamla Nehru Park, two people robbed the cash from them at gunpoint. When they tried to negotiate with the robbers, they were intercepted by a man on a bike who held them at gunpoint and took away the keys of their bike before fleeing. A case was filed at the Civil Lines police station under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death/hurt), and 34 (common intention).

DCP Kalsi said that they had received information that the accused might have been allegedly involved in several robberies in that area before. Based on CCTVs and old photographs, it was found that the accused in both cases were the same. Based on this, police then identified the accused and found that it was likely that they would be hiding in several areas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

On December 27, Kamal Yadav was detained by police. He divulged details on the hideouts of others, and Rs 1.7 lakh was seized from him. Vijay Tomar was apprehended the next day and later arrested.

The DCP said the remaining accused were last known to be in Ghaziabad, but later, their location was narrowed down to Delhi. They were intercepted by the North Delhi Special Staff as they were searching for another victim. They later fled to an overgrown area and opened fire at police. One round hit the bulletproof jacket of an officer, who returned fire. The accused were then apprehended.

A further Rs 6 lakh was retrieved from them, along with four pistols, four magazines, 111 cartridges of .32 caliber, and two country-made pistols.

Police also noted that each gang member had defined roles. Somveer and Deen Bandhu had originally formed the gang after they left prison. Bulandshahr native Somveer had been arrested in two murder cases, while Deen Bandhu, who hailed from Bihar, had also committed two murders, including his school principal when he prevented Deen Bandhu from cheating in an exam in 1997.

Vijay Tomar, who is from Baraut, has previously been involved in a shooting at a student leader in Baraut and would come to Delhi on the directions of Deen Bandhu to commit offences. Meanwhile, Kamal Yadav, a relative of Deen Bandhu, was responsible for providing bikes for robberies. Police estimate that he had stolen 22 motorcycles.