Bullet fired at South Delhi hospital ‘after fight over woman’

An incident of firing was reported from inside Holy family hospital in South Delhi’s Okhla on Thursday night. Police said a fight broke out between two groups of students over a woman during the day, and the injured students were brought to the hospital. There, the two groups fought again over the same issue and the accused fired a bullet, police said.

Police said the firing took place inside the emergency room.

A PCR call about the fight was made at 8.51 pm. Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast) said, “Two groups of students were fighting at Jamia University Library. One student, aged 26, sustained an injury on his head and was taken to Holy Family hospital.”

At the hospital, his friend came to meet him. In the meantime, the second group went to the hospital.

“They fired at one of the students outside the emergency ward. He sustained a superficial injury on his scalp. He is fit for statement and is admitted at AIIMS Trauma Center now. The situation is under control,” added the DCP.

The hospital’s spokesperson said the clash started between boys who stay in the area. “Some injured persons were brought to the hospital’s emergency room. One shot was fired in the emergency between the clashing groups. Nobody was injured. The situation was immediately brought under control.” said the official

Police said a crime team was sent to the spot and legal action is being taken by staff at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony.