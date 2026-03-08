Bulldozer action at house of Uttam Nagar murder case accused, parts of 3-storey building razed

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Four days after 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death allegedly over an issue involving a water-filled balloon on Holi, civic authorities, along with the Delhi Police, demolished parts of the residential building belonging to the accused involved in the case.
On Sunday morning, visuals showed a crane being brought to the JJ Colony in Uttam Nagar and portions of the three-storey house belonging to one of the accused being razed. Later, workers armed with hammers were brought in to break the house.
During the action, a large police force, along with paramilitary personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), was deployed throughout the locality.
A senior police officer said that they are coordinating with the civic agency for razing the ‘illegal construction’ in the locality.
A comment from the civic authority is awaited.
The Delhi Police have arrested six people and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the murder. They were also booked under the SC/ST Act for allegedly using caste slurs during the assault.
The accused were identified as Umardeen, 49; Jummadeen, 36; Kamruddin, 36; Mustaque, 46; Muzzaffar, 25; and Tahir, 18. All live in A Block of the JJ Colony.
Police said the incident occurred on March 4 when Tarun’s 11-year-old cousin was playing with a water balloon on the third floor of their house. It accidentally slipped from her hand and fell to the ground. The water splashed on a woman who lives in the neighbourhood, leading to an argument between Tarun’s family and the woman’s family, who belong to another community.
Police said the argument soon turned into a scuffle, after which Tarun was beaten with sticks, rods, bats and stone slabs outside his house. He was later declared dead at the hospital.
Since then, the locality has been on the boil. After the incident, the family members of the accused left their houses and locked their gates.
On Friday night, people allegedly set fire to vehicles parked outside the residence of the accused. The police are also probing this incident.
