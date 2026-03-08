Bulldozer action at house of Uttam Nagar murder case accused, parts of 3-storey building razed

Workers armed with hammers were brought in to break the house. (Photo: Screengrabs from Express Videos)

Four days after 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death allegedly over an issue involving a water-filled balloon on Holi, civic authorities, along with the Delhi Police, demolished parts of the residential building belonging to the accused involved in the case.

On Sunday morning, visuals showed a crane being brought to the JJ Colony in Uttam Nagar and portions of the three-storey house belonging to one of the accused being razed. Later, workers armed with hammers were brought in to break the house.

During the action, a large police force, along with paramilitary personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), was deployed throughout the locality.