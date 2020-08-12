Bulandshahr: 19-year-old who went to US from UP village dies, kin say harassed

Sudeeksha Bhati, hailing from Greater Noida’s Dadri, had scored 98% in the Humanities stream, and received a full scholarship to pursue a course in entrepreneurship at Babson College in Massachusetts

A 19-YEAR-OLD girl, who was among the district toppers in the Class XII exams last year and studying in the US on scholarship, died in a road accident in Bulandshahr Monday, with her family alleging that she fell off a motorbike driven by her relative who braked to avoid two men on another bike who were harassing her.

Sudeeksha Bhati, hailing from Greater Noida’s Dadri, had scored 98% in the Humanities stream, and received a full scholarship to pursue a course in entrepreneurship at Babson College in Massachusetts. She had returned to her village, Deri Skaner, on March 13.

UP Police said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) — a DySP and two Inspectors — has been formed to investigate the case and look into the allegations.

According to Sudeeksha’s father Jitendra, she had left with her cousin and uncle for Madhavgarh to meet her grandmother. “She had planned to meet all her relatives before leaving for the US on August 20 on one of the special flights,” he said.

“We had crossed Bulandshahr and were on the highway when the two men started following us. When we reached an empty stretch, they cut into our path, and hit the brakes. I braked, too. And Sudeeksha, who was sitting behind, fell off the bike and hit her head on the road,” claimed her uncle Satyender Bhati, adding that he was riding the bike.

Sudeeksha’s cousin, Nigam (16), who was also on the bike, said: “The ambulance and police came after half an hour. We went to a hospital nearby, where she was declared dead. We took her to a government hospital in Bulandshahr for post-mortem. Her father was informed as soon as the accident took place.”

However, according to police, preliminary investigations and eyewitness accounts suggest there were only two persons on the bike that Sudeeksha was on.

Atul Kumar Srivastava, SP City Bulandshahr, said: “It was found that a motorcycle had braked in front of their vehicle, which led to the accident. The two were heading to a relative’s place. The body was sent for post-mortem and handed over to the family. All allegations will be investigated.” Till Tuesday evening, no arrests had been made.

“There were two people on the bike, and they were merely 3 km from Aurangabad when the accident occurred due to traffic. With regards to allegation of harassment, we are inquiring and action will be taken as the facts come out,” said Ravindra Kumar, DM Bulandshahr.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women wrote to UP DGP Hitesh Awasthi asking for speedy action.

“I was about 25 metres away when the incident took place. There was a Bullet that was moving ahead, which stopped suddenly. The person riding the bike behind had to hit the brake. Due to the impact, the girl fell on the road,” said an eyewitness, who did not wish to be identified.

“Since her return, she was conducting free classes for children in her village, while also continuing her own online classes. Her three younger sisters and two younger brothers wanted to be like her. She was the first person in the village to go out for further studies,” said her mother, Geeta Bhati (40).

An FIR has been filed in Aurangabad Police Station under section 304 A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and sections of Motor Vehicle Act against unknown accused. It states the Bullet was trying to overtake the bike when the incident took place.

