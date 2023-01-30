scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Building collapses in Delhi’s Najafgarh, one injured

A person who works at a sweet shop on the ground floor of the building sustained minor injuries. No casualties were reported.

The place was cordoned off by the police and MCD, and fire brigade staff reached the spot for checking any casualties or trapped persons.
Listen to this article
Building collapses in Delhi’s Najafgarh, one injured
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two floors of a building partially collapsed causing minor injuries to an employee of a shop situated on the ground floor at Najafgarh in southwest Delhi Sunday, said officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said a PCR call was received at around 7.55 pm at the Najafgarh police station regarding the collapse of one building near Tuda Mandi. “It was found that two floors of the building have partially collapsed…ceilings were in a hanging position,” the DCP said.

Ricky Roy, who works at a sweet shop on the ground floor, sustained minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported till now.

More from Delhi

The place was cordoned off by the police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and fire brigade staff reached the spot for checking any casualties or trapped persons. Senior officers said the reason behind the collapse was being ascertained.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 10:21 IST
Next Story

Woman tries to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 7 crore, held at Bengaluru airport

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close