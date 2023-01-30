Building collapses in Delhi’s Najafgarh, one injured

Two floors of a building partially collapsed causing minor injuries to an employee of a shop situated on the ground floor at Najafgarh in southwest Delhi Sunday, said officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said a PCR call was received at around 7.55 pm at the Najafgarh police station regarding the collapse of one building near Tuda Mandi. “It was found that two floors of the building have partially collapsed…ceilings were in a hanging position,” the DCP said.

Ricky Roy, who works at a sweet shop on the ground floor, sustained minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported till now.

The place was cordoned off by the police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and fire brigade staff reached the spot for checking any casualties or trapped persons. Senior officers said the reason behind the collapse was being ascertained.