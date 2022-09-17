Building collapse leaves 2 dead and 7 injured in NE Delhi

Two people were killed and at least seven were injured in Northeast Delhi after a building undergoing renovation collapsed early Friday.

Police identified the deceased as labourers Harshit (17) and Mukesh (20), both residents of Loni. Police said a call regarding the incident in Johripur Extension was received at 11.50 am. Later that afternoon, DFS and NDRF personnel were engaged in removing rubble and girders from the spot with a bulldozer, shifting debris to a waiting truck, including the remnants of maps and charts that the building used to store. At around 8.15 p.m, the bodies of Harshit and Mukesh were taken out from underneath the rubble.

Police said the labourers were working on the first floor of the building when it collapsed. At the hospital, Ram Hridaya, husband of one of the injured persons, Seema, said: “My wife folded charts for Rs 5,000 a month there.” She said: “I have been feeling dizzy. I fell unconscious at the time, and I don’t remember what happened.”Police said that legal action would be initiated against those responsible.