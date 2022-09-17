scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Building collapse leaves 2 dead and 7 injured in NE Delhi

Police identified the deceased as labourers Harshit (17) and Mukesh (20), both residents of Loni. Police said a call regarding the incident in Johripur Extension was received at 11.50 am.

delhi Building collapse, Building collapse death, Northeast Delhi, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAt around 8.15 p.m, the bodies of Harshit and Mukesh were taken out from underneath the rubble.

Two people were killed and at least seven were injured in Northeast Delhi after a building  undergoing renovation collapsed early Friday.

Police identified the deceased as labourers Harshit (17) and Mukesh (20), both residents of Loni. Police said a call regarding the incident in Johripur Extension was received at 11.50 am. Later that afternoon, DFS and NDRF personnel were engaged in removing rubble and girders from the spot with a bulldozer, shifting debris to a waiting truck, including the remnants of maps and charts that the building used to store. At around 8.15 p.m, the bodies of Harshit and Mukesh were taken out from underneath the rubble.

More from Delhi

Police said the labourers were working on the first floor of the building when it collapsed. At the hospital, Ram Hridaya, husband of one of the injured persons, Seema, said: “My wife folded charts for Rs 5,000 a month there.” She said: “I have been feeling dizzy. I fell unconscious at the time, and I don’t remember what happened.”Police said that legal action would be initiated against those responsible.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 03:35:08 am
Next Story

Gurgaon: Developers face RERA backlash

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement