Builder held in West Delhi for duping investors of over Rs 10 crore

August 16, 2022 5:54:37 pm
A 40-year-old man was arrested from West Delhi by officers of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police last week for allegedly duping 31 investors of over Rs 10 crore, the police said Tuesday.
Identifying the accused as Ghaziabad resident Deepak Gusain, a builder, the police said the accused’s company had advertised bookings for shops and flats at a plot in Rewari, Haryana in 2012, following which investors booked them and made regular payments. Construction for the same had continued until April 2014, after which it stopped, they said.
The police added that he misrepresented facts to the public and solicited investment despite knowing that the land was allotted only for dwelling units of workers. Assuring investors of possession within 27 months, the accused allegedly fled and became untraceable, investigators revealed.
The police subsequently registered a case. After analysing the account of the accused’s company, it was found that the money of home buyers had been diverted into separate accounts, officers said, noting that no units or flats had been given to the complainants.
Subscriber Only Stories
Following a tip-off on August 9 that the accused would visit Tilak Nagar in West Delhi, Gusain was apprehended near the Tilak Nagar Metro station around 5 pm, investigators said.
M I Haider, deputy commissioner of police (EOW), said, “The accused was not joining the investigation and a look-out circular was opened. A non-bailable warrant was also obtained. He was then declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ by the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Patiala House Courts.”
The police noted that three other cases were pending against his company and its directors at Kasola station of the EOW in Haryana’s Rewari and at the Parliament Street station in Delhi. Officers said efforts were on to arrest his co-accused. The accused has been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating) 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant/banker/merchant/agent), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go stillPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Praggnanandhaa beats Firouzja in FTX Crypto Cup chess
Builder held in West Delhi for duping investors of over Rs 10 crore
Army jawan’s remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him and 17 others, explained
This wholesome note about beekeeping is prompting people to recall old notes from late parents
Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes
India’s fuel demand continues to fall in August as monsoon sets in
IIT (BHU) orders probe into playing of ‘vulgar’ Bhojpuri songs after flag hoisting
Janmashtami 2022 Date in India: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2022?
Android 13: Try these features on your phone as soon as you upgrade
Living with Type 1 diabetes and insulin shots, she is now a marathon runner, counsellor and runs an NGO
Gemini North telescope captures brilliant image of two galaxies merging
Malayalam actor Nedumbram Gopi passes away at 85