Delhi: Builder arrested for ‘beating up’ construction worker at South Ex

Police have arrested a builder for allegedly beating up a 45-year-old construction worker at a site in South Delhi’s posh South Extension-II on Tuesday.

Police said the accused, Manohar Batra, allegedly kicked Meera Devi, pushed other members of her family, abused the children, asked them to leave and refused to pay pending wages.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “Devi and her relatives used to work at the construction site in South Extension-II, and their wages to the tune of Rs 9,500 are pending with Batra.”

Thakur said the woman alleged that when she was sleeping, Batra came to the site and kicked her and abused her. “She alleged that he picked up a brick to hit her and threatened her husband. Devi has been sent to AIIMS for an MLC,” said the DCP.

Police have filed a case under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 188 (disobedience).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Devi’s 14-year-old daughter claimed, “We came to from Bihar’s Purnia two years ago, and have been living and working here for five months now. The builder pays my father Rs 500 a day, my mother Rs 300 a day…. He hasn’t paid us for over a month. We would stand for hours in a queue to get food at a temple.”

The child also claimed that while her younger siblings didn’t work at the site, she did, and was paid Rs 300 a day.

On Sunday evening, public health professional Dr Sonali Vaid came across the teenager and her siblings and found that the family hasn’t been paid wages: “They said they will head back to Purnia on a train and have to go for medical screening to Chhattarpur. Police made the builder pay them a portion of their wages on Monday… On Tuesday, police took them at Chhattarpur.”

At the screening point, the family found there are no trains going till Purnia. “Tired, we came back to the site and my mother slept. The builder came and beat her up then,” said the teenager.

