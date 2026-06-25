Build shelters for homeless, ensure screening of cab drivers: Delhi Police set to propose to government

The victim, the eldest of four siblings, lived with her parents on the streets of South Delhi, said police. The family from Bihar had come to Delhi four months ago in search of work but they were forced to sleep on the roadside in the absence of a steady income.

A shelter for homeless people living on the streets, and a policy to have a robust screening for drivers registered with ride-hailing apps — these are two proposals that will be made by the Delhi Police in separate letters to South Delhi’s District Magistrate and the government, respectively, The Indian Express has learnt. The proposals come in the wake of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old homeless girl in Mehrauli area on Monday.

Sources said that the letter to the District magistrate would also mention that homeless people should be provided with jobs in organised sectors for them to get off the streets.