Build shelters for homeless, ensure screening of cab drivers: Delhi Police set to propose to government

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A shelter for homeless people living on the streets, and a policy to have a robust screening for drivers registered with ride-hailing apps — these are two proposals that will be made by the Delhi Police in separate letters to South Delhi’s District Magistrate and the government, respectively, The Indian Express has learnt. The proposals come in the wake of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old homeless girl in Mehrauli area on Monday.
Sources said that the letter to the District magistrate would also mention that homeless people should be provided with jobs in organised sectors for them to get off the streets.
Moving homeless people to a shelter would prevent such incidents and keep them safer, said a source.
The source also confirmed that they will also write to the Delhi government seeking a policy for proper screening for drivers registering with ride hailing platforms.
Bashu Kumar Singh, the cab driver who allegedly kidnapped, raped and killed the girl sleeping on the pavement near a Delhi Metro station with her family members, was arrested in the early hours of Monday. He had allegedly dumped her body in the Aravali forests along the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road.
Bashu was registered with three separate ride-hailing platforms, despite having a total of five cases against him in Bihar, and had recently appeared to Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), said police. His family had been living in Gurgaon’s Chakkarpur village for the past 10 years. He often went to the home where his elder brother, his sister-in-law and the younger brother lived. His younger brother is in college, while the elder one works with a private bank.
Police said Bashu, who is from Bihar, is married, with two children aged six months and four years.
The victim, the eldest of four siblings, lived with her parents on the streets of South Delhi, said police. The family from Bihar had come to Delhi four months ago in search of work but they were forced to sleep on the roadside in the absence of a steady income.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram