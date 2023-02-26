Buick to Ford Mustang: Vintage cars, motorcycles on display in Delhi ahead of G20 Summit

From passionate car collectors to those who have been keeping the generational essence of their families alive, about 50 vintage car and about 23 vintage motorcycle owners displayed their collection at the G20 Vintage Vehicle drive Sunday.

Organised by the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI) along with the Delhi government’s transport department, the drive was flagged by L-G V K Saxena, chief guest of the event, from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. It culminated at the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena lauded the business and cultural communities for showcasing India’s automotive and industrial heritage in the form of the drive and said, “It is a befitting event to mark India’s presidency of G20. It is heartening to see so many vintage enthusiasts from corporate India come together to promote the message of sustainability. Vintage vehicles are a symbol of our industrial heritage and culture and we must strive to preserve them for the future.”

Several owners shared their stories of passion for all things vintage with The Indian Express.

Pointing to a Blue Vintage Buick, 1934, Anil Malhotra said: “This car was gifted to me by Tiger Pataudi 15 years ago. He was a dear friend.”

Malhotra, 63, who has spent all his life in Delhi, joined the Indian Army at a young age but had to leave following an accident playing polo. He switched careers to work in IT consultancy. He was also a committee member of the Gymkhana Club.

Recalling how the car has stood testament to the bond he shared with Pataudi, Malhotra added: “Out of the blue one day… he handed me a file containing ownership papers of the vintage Buick along with a letter in my favour. I was greatly moved and didn’t know what to say. My natural response was ‘Tiger bhai, this is your grandfather’s car, not yours, to give away. This should go to your children.’” He said he had accepted it on the condition that if any member of the Pataudi family wanted it back, he would return the car.

Navinder Singh, 50, who is in the business of buying, restoring and selling vintage cars, displayed his Red 1968 Ford Mustang convertible car at the Gymkhana.

“I’ve been fond of cars since the age of 13. I also own 10 other vintage and classic cars as part of my private collection,” said Singh, who stated that he brought the Red Mustang from a business family for about Rs 1 lakh about 8-10 years ago and restored it. This car was made famous by Frank Sinatra in America, he added.

“It is always a pleasure to drive it, but we need a special permit for that. We can only take these cars out for events, rallies and displays or when we need to fill fuel or air in the tires. Today, we had the pleasure to drive from Dhyan Chand stadium, all over Delhi, to the gymkhana,” said Singh.

Ajay Kapoor, 58, founder member of the HMCI and a passionate owner of four Jeeps displayed one of the originals he owned – a 1958 Willys Jeep, which he brought from West Bengal and has owned for about 10 years now.

“These jeeps can be driven on any terrain. I am very passionate about owning old cars… Everything in this Jeep is original. These are as powerful as the modern SUVs, their biggest advantage is that they are light, and don’t sink in soft ground and can be airlifted easily,” said Kapoor.

Kapoor once owned about nine cars but now has shifted to owning Jeeps as he found the maintenance of vintage cars difficult, expensive and time consuming.

Deepak Bhola, 56, another vintage vehicle enthusiast, displayed his 1944 Triumph 3hW, 350cc motorbike which was made in England. He said he was inspired by his father’s bike which looked exactly the same.