Budget has nothing for the common public, no fix for inflation: Kejriwal

Calling the union budget “ill-thought” and “disappointing”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it did not offer any relief to the common man even during the pandemic.

Targeting the Centre over the reduction in allocation for Minimum Support Price to farmers, Sisodia said, “We are all well aware that 60% of the employment in our country depends solely on our agricultural sector. For the past one year, our farmers left their fields and sat on the roads braving all kinds of harsh weather demanding MSP rights and the repealing of the three black farm laws… the Centre has committed a huge fraud with our farmers while presenting this budget. MSP allocation has been reduced from Rs 2.48 lakh crore to Rs 2.37 lakh crore. They did not just reduce their targeted procurement but also the budget allocation essential for the agriculture sector by 4.5%. This is a complete fraud. The Centre itself is admitting that it is reducing the scope of the scheme and the beneficiaries will reduce from 1.97 crore farmers to 1.68 crore. There couldn’t have possibly been a more anti-farmer budget in our history,” he said.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, hit out at the Centre for not making any announcements that would help tackle inflation. “The public had huge aspirations from the budget due to the pandemic’s woes. The people have been left bereft. There’s nothing in this budget for the common man, nothing that will reduce the backbreaking inflation,” he said.

Delhi civic bodies, which are funded mostly by the Centre but through the state government, have not got any extra funds in the election year. Municipal corporations will go to polls in April this year and the AAP and the ruling BJP have been locked in a bitter battle over fund allocation and utilisation in civic bodies.

“The central government remains indifferent to Delhi. On one hand, while the rest of the states get a 42% share in central taxes, on the other hand, only Rs 325 crore is being given to the Delhi government for the last 21 years. The central government allocated Rs 69,421 crore in this budget to municipal corporations in various states across India, but the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, where the BJP always bemoans a lack of funds, received nothing. The BJP-led corporation has claimed that it will receive funds directly from the Centre but their promises fell flat,” Sisodia said.

The share of the Delhi government in central taxes remained Rs 325 crore, with the Centre ignoring the state’s demand for an increase for 21 years now.