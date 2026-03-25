Budget 2026-27: Bigger fleet of electric buses, stronger Metro network, promises Delhi CM

“Our objective is to build a green, sustainable, and congestion-free transport system,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said while presenting the Budget.

Written by: Devansh Mittal
2 min readNew DelhiMar 25, 2026 02:34 AM IST
Budget 2026-27, delhi Budget 2026-27, delhi budget, Bigger fleet of electric buses, stronger Metro network, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsDelhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presents the Delhi Budget, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA
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Delhi’s Budget for 2026-27 has an outlay of Rs 8,374 crore for the transport sector, and outlines a plan centred on expanding the electric bus fleet, strengthening Metro projects, and a new policy for electric vehicles (EVs).

“Our objective is to build a green, sustainable, and congestion-free transport system,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said while presenting the Budget.

The government said it will scale up the electric bus fleet under the PM E-DRIVE scheme. “In a phased manner, 6,130 additional e-buses will be introduced,” the CM said. The government has set a target of deploying 7,500 buses in Delhi by March 2027, of which 5,800 will be electric.

The government has proposed Rs 2,885 crore in 2026-27 for Phase IV and Phase V projects of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Gupta said Rs 2,224 crore was allocated in 2025-26 for Metro projects.

Two additional Namo Bharat corridors – Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat-Sonipat – have been approved, and the government expects them to improve connectivity in the NCR and reduce travel time by up to 60%. An allocation of Rs 568 crore has been proposed for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

To support a transition to cleaner mobility, the government announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 with an allocation of Rs 200 crore. The policy will include purchase and scrapping incentives as well as expansion of charging infrastructure. “These steps will take Delhi towards zero-emission mobility,” Gupta said.

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

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