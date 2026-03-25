Budget 2026-27: Bigger fleet of electric buses, stronger Metro network, promises Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presents the Delhi Budget, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

Delhi’s Budget for 2026-27 has an outlay of Rs 8,374 crore for the transport sector, and outlines a plan centred on expanding the electric bus fleet, strengthening Metro projects, and a new policy for electric vehicles (EVs).

“Our objective is to build a green, sustainable, and congestion-free transport system,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said while presenting the Budget.

The government said it will scale up the electric bus fleet under the PM E-DRIVE scheme. “In a phased manner, 6,130 additional e-buses will be introduced,” the CM said. The government has set a target of deploying 7,500 buses in Delhi by March 2027, of which 5,800 will be electric.