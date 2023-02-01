Private healthcare organisations welcome Budget 2023, call for incentives to charitable hospitals, funding for telemedicine

The private health sector said Union Budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday was “really good” but at the same time requested the government to provide some incentives to charitable hospitals, focus on funding and incentive for doing telemedicine and research in remote areas.

Private healthcare institutes raised concerns such as the government not increasing healthcare spending to 2.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) concern and streamlining embedded indirect taxes like Goods and Service Taxes (GST) in the sector. The allocation for health in the budget is 2.1 per cent of the GDP.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (board of management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, said this year’s budget is really good. “We are very pleased that the allocation of funds for health care has been increased. The launch of 157 nursing colleges will help in shortening the gap in students for nursing care. The initiative to eliminate sickle cell anaemia is a welcome step. It would have been nice if some incentive would have been given to charitable hospitals like ours, which have been doing real charity work for several decades. Also, some focus on funding and incentive for doing telemedicine and research in remote areas would have been another welcome step.”

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO at Fortis Healthcare Limited, said that the budget has set the pathway for India to achieve universal health coverage.

“We welcome various initiatives announced by the finance minister to address the long-standing gaps in the Indian healthcare ecosystem. The announcement of dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices in existing institutions to ensure the availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technologies and high-end manufacturing will play a pivotal role in strengthening the healthcare sector. The government’s greater emphasis on research and development (R&D), innovation and results-based financing towards more effective public-private partnership (PPP) will prove to be beneficial in creating the much-needed shift towards quality and higher value. In view of the G20 presidency, overall, the announcements provide a strong impetus to strengthen the Indian healthcare ecosystem,” said Dr Ashutosh.

More on Union Budget 2023 | What are the key takeaways for the health sector?

Meanwhile, Dr Shravan Subramanyam, president of NATHEALTH, a healthcare federation collaborating with elements of the healthcare sector like hospitals, labs and diagnostics, home care etc, said that the long-standing requirements of the sector to increase healthcare spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP, custom duty reduction to balance demand with supply and the nascent healthcare manufacturing base in equipment scheme, streamlining embedded indirect taxes like GST in healthcare making a smooth flow of credit difficult across the value chain and low-cost financing schemes to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, primary care and improved working capital have not been addressed.

“In the last couple of years, a big positive is the partnership spirit with the private sector in healthcare and coherent initiatives undertaken to take these goals towards reality for a healthier prosperous India. NATHEALTH looks at working closely with governments at all levels to take this aspirational healthcare agenda forward towards Aarogya Bharat and beyond,” he added.

Advertisement

He added that it is encouraging to see the importance that the healthcare sector has got in this year’s budget and the initiatives announced to strengthen the digital healthcare infrastructure will prove to be beneficial for the healthcare sector in the years to come.