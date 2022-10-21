scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Here to practice Buddhism, Chinese woman arrested by Delhi Police tells investigators

Police said she was detained on Thursday from Majnu Ka Tila area in the national capital.

The Chinese woman, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday for her alleged involvement in anti-national activities, has claimed before investigators that she travelled to India to practice Buddhism.

On Thursday, Delhi Police had said that the woman, identified as Cai Ruo from Haikou city in China’s Hainan Province, had been residing in India under a Nepalese identity.

A police source said, “Based on intelligence inputs, information was received that a 50-year-old Chinese woman, who was presently living in disguise as a Nepali citizen in Delhi, was involved in anti-national activities. Preliminary probe has found that she travelled to India in 2019 on a Chinese passport and returned to China in 2020. She returned to Delhi in September 2022. She was staying in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on the earlier visit before moving to Majnu ka Tila in Delhi, which has a sizeable Tibetan community. It is not clear for how long she had been staying here. During questioning, she claimed that she travelled to India to practice Buddhism.”

During verification, a Nepalese citizenship certificate bearing the name of one Dolma Lama, a resident of Kathmandu, was recovered from her. Police said that upon verification from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, it was found that she is a Chinese citizen.

“She does not have a job or any source of income and has been living alone near the Tibetan refugee colony in Majnu Ka Tila area. We are investigating her involvement in espionage and anti-national activities and the motive for her stay here. In initial questioning, she has been evasive. We are checking her documents and collecting information about her antecedents,” said a police officer.

A case was registered in this regard by the Special Cell on October 17 under IPC section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) read with IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable will/security/etc) and 474 (using such forged document as genuine) and under section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 08:05:50 pm
