BTech student held for stalking and blackmailing 50 minor girls and teachers

A 19-year-old BTech student has been arrested from Patna by the cyber cell of North Delhi for allegedly stalking and harassing nearly 50 girls and teachers from prominent schools in North Delhi. He was allegedly sending victims their morphed, obscene photographs and blackmailing them.

DCP (North district) Sagar Singh Kalsi told The Indian Express that the accused was using hi-tech apps for fake caller ID and virtual numbers available on Google Play store to contact and harass victims who were mostly minors.

“He was calling the victims from their own number with the help of some apps and was sending messages on WhatsApp from virtual numbers for sending morphed obscene photos of victims and was blackmailing them,” Kalsi said.

Three years ago, police said, the accused had met a girl whom he started stalking with the same modus operandi. One of the victims had filed a complaint against him at Civil Lines police station.

“He later blackmailed her friends and also started making their profiles. He had also created fake Instagram accounts of minor girls for contacting their other friends and joined a WhatsApp group created for online classes of schools by asking for a link. He also entered online classes of the school using links provided by the victims whom he was blackmailing and was also using voice changing application when he called the victims on WhatsApp call,” Kalsi added.