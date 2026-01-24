BTech student dies by suicide in Greater Noida after getting scolded by father, officials for coming drunk to hostel: Police

The police said the incident is believed to have taken place after Udit Soni, 20, returned to his hostel along with two friends after having consumed alcohol.

A BTech student died after he allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of a private hostel’s building in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-3 on Friday night, said police, adding that two people were detained for questioning.

Sudhir Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, said the Knowledge Park police received information about the incident around 11.30 pm on Friday. “An inquiry is underway and statements of several students and hostel staff are being recorded. We have detained two people for questioning,” he said.

Officers said the incident took place after the student allegedly returned to the hostel along with two friends on Friday night. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, the police said in an official statement.