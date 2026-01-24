BTech student dies by suicide in Greater Noida after getting scolded by father, officials for coming drunk to hostel: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A BTech student died after he allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of a private hostel’s building in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-3 on Friday night, said police, adding that two people were detained for questioning.
Sudhir Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, said the Knowledge Park police received information about the incident around 11.30 pm on Friday. “An inquiry is underway and statements of several students and hostel staff are being recorded. We have detained two people for questioning,” he said.
Officers said the incident took place after the student allegedly returned to the hostel along with two friends on Friday night. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, the police said in an official statement.
“Hostel authorities reportedly reprimanded him for violating the hostel’s rules and recorded a video, which was sent to his father. After receiving the video, his father scolded him over the phone and allegedly told him that he would be called back home,” the statement added. Distressed, the student then took the extreme step, officers added.
“He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead,” a police officer said.
The police have not yet identified the two persons who were detained for questioning. Repeated calls about the queries related to their alleged role in the incident were not answered. While two FIRs have been filed in the case, police are yet to reveal the sections and other details.
On Saturday, senior police officers visited the hostel and interacted with students to assess the situation. The police said the situation was peaceful.
An officer said, “A police team has been formed to investigate the matter and review CCTV footage. Other necessary legal proceedings are being carried out.”
He added, “The student’s body has been sent for post-mortem after the completion of the inquest proceedings. Further action will be taken based on the complaint received from the family.”
