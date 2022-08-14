scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Three BTech graduates held, fake govt job recruitment scheme busted in Delhi

The police said they received information on August 6 regarding the racket which allegedly cheated victims of lakhs on the pretext of getting them jobs in government departments such as income tax and railways.

New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 11:21:33 am
Five fake joining letters for different departments, a fake income tax department employee card, a laptop used to prepare the fake joining letters, four bank passbooks and cheque books of different banks belonging to Kumar were also recovered.

Three BTech graduates were arrested by the Crime Branch from various locations in Delhi for their alleged involvement in a fake government job recruitment scheme, officers said Sunday.

The police identified the accused as Pappu Yadav, 29, his childhood friend Gautam Mittal, 28, who is a site engineer, and Ajay Kumar, 28, who worked in a flight catering company. Five fake joining letters for different departments, a fake income tax department employee card, a laptop used to prepare the fake joining letters, four bank passbooks and cheque books of different banks belonging to Kumar were also recovered, they said.

Officers said Yadav met Kumar on social media, and the latter discussed a plan with him regarding fake joining letters. Mittal allegedly joined the scheme through Yadav as he needed money.

The police said they received reliable information on August 6 regarding the racket which allegedly cheated multiple victims of lakhs on the pretext of getting them jobs in various government departments such as income tax and railways, besides banks. Officers said a trap was laid the same day using decoy customers and Yadav and Mittal were caught while allegedly delivering fake joining letters. The two were arrested that day itself from near Nizamuddin Railway station and sent to police remand. Kumar was arrested three days later from Munirka based on information provided by the two, the police added.

Referring to their modus operandi, Rohit Meena, DCP (crime), said, “Ajay (Kumar) would advertise government job vacancies on different job groups on social media to lure candidates. They would then be taken for a tour through agents in various government departments… to make them believe they were in contact with government officials and all the work was genuine.”

The police said that after two to three meetings, the accused would give the victims fake joining letters, take Rs 4-5 lakh from them and then switch off and deactivate their mobile numbers. Investigators added that victims of the scam had been identified, and a trail of over Rs 20 lakh was discovered.

The police said a case was filed under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating/ dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 11:21:33 am

