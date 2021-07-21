BTech graduate held in Ghaziabad for impersonating tax official

Police said he told them that he had forged the documents and that unemployment had driven him to carry out the crime.

An engineering graduate was arrested by Ghaziabad Police for impersonating a tax department official. According to police, Rafeeq was pretending to be an income tax inspector for personal gain. He was arrested from a small hotel near the old bus stand on Hapur Road, said police.

“We had received information from our sources that a man was pretending to be a tax inspector. After verifying the information, the accused was arrested from a hotel where he had been staying for the past few days. We also recovered fake documents from his possession. An FIR for fraud and forgery has been filed against him,” said an officer at Suhani Gate Police Station.

The accused told police that he had a BTech degree but had not been able to secure a job for quite some time. Police said he told them that he had forged the documents and that unemployment had driven him to carry out the crime.

Rafeeq, originally from Bokaro in Jharkhand, had been living in Govind Puram area. After shifting to the hotel, the accused had not cleared the dues for several days which made the hotel owner suspicious and the information reached police.