BTech first-year student found hanging on IIT Delhi campus

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A first-year undergraduate student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found hanging from a ceiling fan in an apartment located on the campus on Thursday morning, police said.
As per preliminary probe, Harshit Swami – a BTech Civil Engineering student – lived at New Vindhyachal Apartment with his mother, who had gone to her native place two days ago. No suicide note has been found, officers said.
According to police, a PCR call was received around 8.35 am at Kishangarh police station regarding the death. When a police team reached the spot, the student was found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a stole. He was declared dead by doctors at the IIT Delhi hospital, they added.
Amit Goel, DCP (Southwest), said the family does not suspect any foul play. “The statement of the father has been recorded, who expressed no suspicion regarding any foul play. The body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination and later handed over to the family,” he added.
Based on a written complaint filed by the security officer of IIT Delhi, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered, the DCP said.
In a statement issued on Friday, the IIT expressed “deep sorrow over the tragic and untimely demise” of the student. “The Delhi Police are investigating the tragic incident… In this hour of grief, the institute stands with the bereaved family and is providing them all support,” it added.
Earlier in the day, Dean of Student Affairs B K Panigrahi wrote to students and faculty informing them of the death. “His family has already arrived… A condolence meeting will be fixed by the registrar in due course,” the email said.
Urging students to seek support if needed, it added, “This challenging time reminds us of the constant need for us to be there for each other. You are also requested to reach out to the multiple counselling avenues in our system if you need help in coping with this tragedy.”
The incident comes amid growing concern about student well-being across IIT campuses. In January, a PhD student at IIT Kanpur had died after he allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of a residential building on the campus.
Following the incident, the Union Education Ministry, on January 22, constituted a three-member committee to review cases of student suicides at the institute and recommend measures to prevent such incidents and strengthen mental health and well-being support systems.
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