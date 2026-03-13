BTech first-year student found hanging on IIT Delhi campus

A first-year undergraduate student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found hanging from a ceiling fan in an apartment located on the campus on Thursday morning, police said.

As per preliminary probe, Harshit Swami – a BTech Civil Engineering student – lived at New Vindhyachal Apartment with his mother, who had gone to her native place two days ago. No suicide note has been found, officers said.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 8.35 am at Kishangarh police station regarding the death. When a police team reached the spot, the student was found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a stole. He was declared dead by doctors at the IIT Delhi hospital, they added.