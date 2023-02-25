BSY in last speech: RSS shaped my growth, Deve Gowda a role model

Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa credited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for his growth to high stature in public life, while delivering his last speech in the state Assembly on Friday.

The 79-year-old BJP veteran, who has already announced his retirement from electoral politics, said he will continue to build the party and bring it to power. Friday was the last day of the 15th Assembly of Karnataka legislature, as the state is due to go to polls by May.

Hailing former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda as a “role model”, he said, “Even today at this age (89) he (Deve Gowda) thinks about matters relating to the country and the state, and gives guidance. We need no role model other than this. I believe there are a lot of things to learn from Deve Gowda.”

He advocated for more women representation in the Assembly. “Male members should also cooperate and make space for more women members to get elected. This is my appeal,” Yediyurappa said in the Assembly.

Talking about his political career, the BJP leader said: “f I have grown to this high stature today, the reason is RSS. The training I got there gave me the opportunities to hold various positions. I can never forget this in my life.”

Thanking the people of his taluk, he said, “I will continue to serve them with honesty till the last breath of my life.”