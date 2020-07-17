BSF man held for woman constable’s murder

Representational Representational

A 27-year-old BSF constable was arrested for allegedly killing a woman constable at her house in Southwest Delhi’s Palam Village. Police said the accused, Naresh Ram, suspected Preeti Beniwal (23) of having an affair with someone else and killed her.

Police said Beniwal was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck on Wednesday. Hailing from Haryana’s Rewari district, she was posted with the Third Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police worked as a DD entry writer at Tihar Jail.

DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said as per a local enquiry, police found that Beniwal was living with her partner, Naresh, who left on Wednesday morning and couldn’t be contacted.

“Her mobile phone was also missing. We checked CCTV footage and found that the man worked as a constable with the BSF,” said police. Police teams conducted raids on the basis of technical evidence and traced Naresh to Dwarka. DCP Arya said he was on his way to meet his lawyer when he was arrested.

Naresh told police he was married and was also in a relationship with Beniwal. When he suspected her of seeing someone else, he fought with her on Tuesday night. Police said that during the fight, he “lost his temper” and allegedly strangled Beniwal, following which he locked the door of the house from outside and left.

