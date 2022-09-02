scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

BSES signs MoU for AI-based solutions to forecast load, power theft

Artificial intelligence and machine learning will be used to detect and quantify the electric vehicle load and rooftop solar generation in this initiative.

bsesThese initiatives will first be implemented in identified BRPL areas in South and West Delhi. (File)

Power DISCOM BSES has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bidgely, a US-based company that provides artificial intelligence-powered solutions.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will collaborate with Bidgely for artificial intelligence-based solutions in areas including detection of power theft, reduction of aggregate technical and commercial loss, short-term load forecasting based on historical data and weather, and improving energy efficiency “through customised energy saving insights for consumers”, according to a communication from BSES.

Bidgely will develop an artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithm-based- forecasting system for load forecasting that can be available a day ahead. The communication added that artificial intelligence and machine learning will be used to detect and quantify the electric vehicle load and rooftop solar generation.

More from Delhi

These initiatives will first be implemented in identified BRPL areas in South and West Delhi. It may be extended to East and Central Delhi depending on the results initially obtained, according to the communication.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new worldPremium
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world
Pandora Papers probe: Most foreign jurisdictions respond to FIU queriesPremium
Pandora Papers probe: Most foreign jurisdictions respond to FIU queries

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 07:24:17 am
Next Story

China could use US oil to support Russian invasion of Ukraine, say GOP lawmakers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Coming today: Vikrant the Courageous
Explained

Coming today: Vikrant the Courageous

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatris: The usual and not-so-unusual suspects

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatris: The usual and not-so-unusual suspects

Behind AAP claims on L-G: Vigilance report, witness statements

Behind AAP claims on L-G: Vigilance report, witness statements

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Premium
What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate
NCERT report

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate

The 'abnormal' La Ninã conditions are impacting India's monsoon

The 'abnormal' La Ninã conditions are impacting India's monsoon

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement