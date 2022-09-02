BSES signs MoU for AI-based solutions to forecast load, power theft

Power DISCOM BSES has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bidgely, a US-based company that provides artificial intelligence-powered solutions.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will collaborate with Bidgely for artificial intelligence-based solutions in areas including detection of power theft, reduction of aggregate technical and commercial loss, short-term load forecasting based on historical data and weather, and improving energy efficiency “through customised energy saving insights for consumers”, according to a communication from BSES.

Bidgely will develop an artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithm-based- forecasting system for load forecasting that can be available a day ahead. The communication added that artificial intelligence and machine learning will be used to detect and quantify the electric vehicle load and rooftop solar generation.

These initiatives will first be implemented in identified BRPL areas in South and West Delhi. It may be extended to East and Central Delhi depending on the results initially obtained, according to the communication.