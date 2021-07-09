scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 08, 2021
BSES issues advisory ahead of monsoon

It advised customers to stay away from electrical installations like poles, sub stations, transformers, and streetlights, to get wiring in their respective premises checked

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 9, 2021 1:05:12 am
Monsoon to arrive in parts of North IndiaAccording to IMD, Monsoon is set to revive and spread to remaining parts of north India including Delhi by July 10. (Express File Photo)

Alerting people to issues such as waterlogging, uprooting of trees and damage to electricity installations from falling branches that affect power supply in monsoons, BSES Thursday released safety guidelines.

It advised customers to stay away from electrical installations like poles, sub stations, transformers, and streetlights, to get wiring in their respective premises checked, to put-off the main switch in case of waterlogging or leakage in meter cabin, to install an ELCB to prevent shocks, and keep a tester handy to check faulty switches. It also asked people to report incidents of drawing power illegal by hooking on to mainline or electrical equipment.

