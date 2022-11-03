BS III and IV vehicles in the capital may face heat if pollution doesn’t abate

If the air quality and pollution level in the national capital continues to worsen, the Aam Aadmi Party government may impose a ban on all BS III and BS IV diesel and petrol vehicles to control vehicular pollution, said officials.

Of the BS III and BS IV cars running in Delhi, three lakh are diesel vehicles and two lakh are petrol vehicles. In its latest order, the commission for air quality management (CAQM) has advised that Delhi and state governments in NCR may ban such vehicles.

As per rules, if such vehicles are found plying after the restrictions are imposed, they will be impounded and challaned Rs 20,000 by the enforcement wing.

Officials at the transport department said they have started planning to hire and register ‘paryavaran’ buses to encourage the public to leave their private vehicles, including cars and bikes, at home and use public transport.

“We are waiting for the order from GNCTD. Once it comes, it will just take 2-3 days to hire and deploy these buses on the ground,” said a transport official.

In an effort to control vehicle emissions, the Delhi transport department has held meetings with the neighbouring states to shift to BS-VI and CNG-compliant fuel with buses routed to and via Delhi.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said Wednesday, “About 3,000-3,500 buses from the neighbouring states enter Delhi. Not only the transport commissioner, but I have also raised the matter several times during the interstate meetings and asked them not to send diesel vehicles and instead send CNG buses…”

Last year, the plan was made to deploy 982 paryavaran buses and around 650 buses were deployed on the ground till February. “Fare for travelling in these buses will remain similar to DTC and cluster fares. Woman passengers will get travelling services through pink passes,” said the officials.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai Wednesday appealed to the residents of the capital to contribute to the fight against pollution. Speaking at a press conference, he suggested five things to follow to battle pollution, including working from home.

He suggested that since construction is banned, people should report any such activity by sending photos and location on the Green Delhi App. He also asked people to carpool, work from home and not burn wood or charcoal and appealed to RWAs to provide electric heaters to security guards so that they are not forced to burn wood or coal to escape the cold.