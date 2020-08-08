Brutal assault of 12-year-old shakes Delhi neighbourhood: ‘Our kids terrified’

The woman called her neighbours and the landlord — all of whom were stunned to see the sight. (Representational) The woman called her neighbours and the landlord — all of whom were stunned to see the sight. (Representational)

The 12-year-old girl’s cries for help first reached her 60-year-old neighbour. Three days after the brutal attack and sexual assault of the minor, her neighbour recalled the shock she felt on first seeing the girl, covered in blood.

“I was boiling milk for my granddaughters when I heard her screaming for help. She was on her balcony, covered in blood. I told the children to go inside the house. I was scared and didn’t want them to see the little girl. I thought she fell from the terrace or the stairs, and I asked her what happened. The girl just said ‘mujhe bohot maara’, and fell to the ground,” said the woman, who lives in Outer Delhi.

The woman called her neighbours and the landlord — all of whom were stunned to see the sight.

The landlord took the girl to a local clinic, but doctors said she girl should be taken to a hospital and police must be informed.

She is now undergoing treatment at AIIMS, and her condition is critical.

The 38-year-old landlord told The Indian Express, “This is a small village and we have never witnessed such an incident. I couldn’t believe someone would enter the building and attack her like this. Most of the residents here work at nearby factories and leave their children alone at home. Now, my wife isn’t leaving the house and stays with our children the whole day. My daughter is the same age as the girl. And she read the news; she doesn’t want to come out of her room.”

Neighbours said the girl’s family has lived in the locality for over a decade.

The family hails from Bihar, and her parents and elder sister work in a factory nearby.

On the day of the incident, the girl’s parents returned home at 2 pm for lunch and left around 2:30 pm, said a neighbour. The family did not wish to speak on the incident.

“She played with my children on the terrace. Since the lockdown, the children are not allowed to go to the park so they play there. My son saw her and has been crying for days. We know the girl; she would often come to our house and the children would play songs on the mobile phone and dance. This is all very shocking,” said another neighbour.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the girl’s father at AIIMS on Thursday and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to support the family. The incident also drew condemnation from the BJP.

On Friday, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority announced an interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the girl’s family.

