Brrr! Delhi is colder than Dharamshala, Dehradun

Delhi on Monday was colder than Dharamshala and Dehradun.

At Safdarjung, which is Delhi’s official observatory, the maximum temperature was 15.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal, and the minimum was recorded as 5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The temperature in Dharamshala was 18 degrees and 5.4 degrees Celsius, while that in Dehradun was 23.2 and 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The Ghaziabad district magistrate, meanwhile, ordered all schools from classes I to VIII to alter their timings. Schools have been directed to open from 10 am to 3 pm. They usually open between 8 am and 9 am.

Other parts of Delhi NCR were colder. Gurgaon recorded a maximum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 5.6 degrees.

In Noida, the day temperature dipped to 14 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions have gripped Northwest India over the past two days, with dense fog witnessed across several parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Delhi was shrouded in dense fog in the morning, with the visibility at the Palam airport dipping to 50 metre at 5.30 am.

Cold winds from the northwest are responsible for the cold wave, and it is expected to last for another two days in the region.

Delhi is expected to see dense fog on Tuesday morning, with the maximum and minimum temperature expected to be in the range of 17 and 6 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded as 5.3 degrees and maximum at 16.2 degrees.

Meanwhile, as heaters and blowers came out to deal with the cold in Delhi, the power demand rose.

The peak power demand at 10.22 am touched 4,803 MW, highest of the season so far and also higher than those recorded in December of 2021 and 2020. In 2019, when Delhi had recorded the coldest December day since 1901, the demand in December had touched 5,245 MW.

The city’s peak power demand for the winter months is expected to rise to 5,500 MW this year. This would be the highest ever in winter months.

According to BSES officials, green power will be instrumental in meeting the power demand. The power discom is currently receiving 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 439 MW of wind power, and around 25 MW from Waste-to Energy plants, along with 127 MW from rooftop solar power plants in South, West, East and Central Delhi. This is in addition to hydro power and gas fuelled generating stations.